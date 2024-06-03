LS poll results: Focus on UP's high-profile seats; NDA Aims for '80 paar', INDIA plans to play spoiler

LUCKNOW: After an intense seven-phase general election, the stage is set in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh for vote counting on June 4.

All eyes are on high-profile candidates like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani as well as opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

While the ruling BJP contested the polls with allies Apna Dal (Sonelal), NISHAD party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party), opposition INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and the Congress fought together.

The Congress is looking to regain lost ground in the state that sends the largest number of members to the Lok Sabha.