Rajnath Singh reaching out to NDA allies on Speaker, House plan

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Parliament session starting from June 24, a coordination meeting of the NDA ministers was held on Tuesday at defence minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, with home minister Amit Shah and other top leaders attending.
They deliberated on strategies to be adopted during the session, coming to a consensus about exposing Opposition on the floors of both the Houses, BJP sources said. “At the NDA leaders’ coordination meeting, discussions on the election for the post of LS Speaker and Deputy Speaker were also held,” said a senior BJP leader.
NDA leaders also chalked out the floor strategy for the Parliament session during which President Droupadi Murmu will spell out the government’s vision for the next five years.
At the meeting, leaders’ suggestions for the Speaker’s post were discussed. It was also decided that senior Congress leader K Suresh, an eight-term LS member, may be projected as pro-tem speaker.
A senior BJP leader said, “The meeting, attended by senior leaders such as Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav and Piyush Goyal, deliberated on nominations for the speaker and deputy speaker posts.”
BJP sources indicated that the election for the Speaker’s post is scheduled for June 26. Several names are doing the rounds for the post, including that of Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeshwari, and former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh. “Rajnath Singh has been entrusted with the task of reaching out to NDA allies on this front,” said the party source.
“If no consensus emerges on any of these two names, the incumbent Speaker’s continuity remains a possibility,” a BJP leader said, claiming that there is no difference among the NDA allies regarding the Speaker. The BJP may also think of giving the Deputy Speaker post to its NDA allies. “In addition to the Speaker’s appointment, a strategic allocation of the Deputy Speaker post, potentially to accommodate alliance partners like the TDP, is almost certain with an aim to balance regional representation within the NDA in the LS,” a BJP leader said.
After this, another key meeting was held between top central leaders and core group members of Maharashtra BJP at the party headquarters to discuss about the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, after attending the meeting, told media that discussions were held on strategies to be adopted during the polls. “The Lok Sabha election results were also discussed to know where we lost the votes, because difference between the Mahayuti and MVA vote share is just 0.3%,” he said. He said there will not be any change in the BJP leadership in Maharashtra and he will continue as the Deputy Chief Minister.
A meeting of the core group of Jharkhand BJP was also held.