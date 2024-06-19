Rajnath Singh reaching out to NDA allies on Speaker, House plan

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Parliament session starting from June 24, a coordination meeting of the NDA ministers was held on Tuesday at defence minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, with home minister Amit Shah and other top leaders attending.

They deliberated on strategies to be adopted during the session, coming to a consensus about exposing Opposition on the floors of both the Houses, BJP sources said. “At the NDA leaders’ coordination meeting, discussions on the election for the post of LS Speaker and Deputy Speaker were also held,” said a senior BJP leader.

NDA leaders also chalked out the floor strategy for the Parliament session during which President Droupadi Murmu will spell out the government’s vision for the next five years.