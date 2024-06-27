Announce NEET-PG exam date soon: IMA urges NBE

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to promptly announce the date for the NEET-PG examination, emphasizing its impact on doctors and patient care.

Dr. Anil Kumar J Nayak, Secretary General of IMA, met with Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President of NBE in Medical Sciences, regarding the abrupt cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024, just hours before the scheduled June 23 exam.

Nayak highlighted the challenges and anxiety faced by NEET-PG aspirants due to the sudden postponement, noting that these candidates are practicing doctors or deeply engaged in intensive coaching.

"Unlike NEET UG aspirants, those appearing for NEET-PG are full-fledged doctors either actively working in hospitals or undergoing rigorous coaching," stated a joint statement issued by IMA National President Dr. R V Asokan and Dr. Nayak.

"The disruption in NEET-PG not only impacts the doctors and their services but also disrupts patient care at various healthcare centers," they added.