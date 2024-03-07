Punjab & Haryana HC orders judicial probe into death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday has ordered a judicial probe into the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died last month during clashes between farmers and the Haryana security personnel at Khanauri border.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji was hearing a bunch of petitions pertaining to the farmers' agitation.

Advocate Uday Partap Singh, who is also a petitioner in the matter, said the court ordered the judicial probe into the death of Shubhkaran Singh.

He said that the probe will be conducted by the retired HC judge and two ADGP rank officers of Punjab and Haryana.

Shubhkaran, 21, a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

The Punjab government has already registered a murder case in a zero FIR in the matter.