Matua community embrace CAA as key to citizenship sans fear of foreigner tag

KOLKATA: Following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Matua community now envisions a future which is free from the spectre of being labelled as foreigners, with prospects in public sector employment and access to government schools.

Matuas, originally from East Pakistan, are a weaker section of Hindus who migrated to India during the Partition and after the creation of Bangladesh following religious persecution.

Rules of the CAA were notified on Monday and the government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

"The difference between this new citizenship act and the earlier one is that we can now get legal citizenship of this country," said Mahitosh Baidya, the general secretary of Matua Mahasangha, an organisation of the community.

"We have faced immense problems due to lack of proper documentation proving that we are citizens of this country. There have been instances when our children failed to study in government institutions. Even people had to give up government jobs as they did not have proper documents to prove their citizenship," he said.