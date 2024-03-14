ED raids multiple Sandeshkhali locations linked to Shahjahan Sheikh in land-grabbing case

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with an alleged land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan.

The raids are still underway in close coordination with central security forces. The places being raided include the residential places of suspects linked to the case.

The agency conducted these raids days after Shahjahan was arrested. Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab in Sandeshkhali village, was arrested on February 29 morning by West Bengal Police from a house in Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district in the state where he was hiding.

On February 23, the ED had also raided at nearly half a dozen locations in West Bengal in the same land-grabbing case.

As per agency sources, these raids are part of a new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) linked with Shahjahan in land grabbing matters.

In January, the federal agency also conducted two separate raids on multiple locations on different dates in connection with the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case, another case against Shahjahan.