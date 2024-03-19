SC issues notice to Centre on pleas to stay CAA; posts matter on April 9

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order refused to stay the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Rules 2024, after hearing a batch of pleas challenging it.

The apex court, however, issued notice to the Union of India (UOI) and sought its response by April 2 and said it would examine the issue later on.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the CJI D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, passed the order and fixed the matter for further hearing to April 9.

"We are not expressing any prima facie view in the matter," the bench said, and did not pass any interim order and refuse to stay the Rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act notified on March 11.

The petitioners desperately pleaded to the top court seeking a direction to stay the implementation of grant of citizenship to persecuted communities from Islamic states of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till the SC decides stay application.