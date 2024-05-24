With people of Himachal opposing Agnipath, will PM commit to scrapping it? asks Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said the people of Himachal Pradesh have repeatedly voiced their opposition to the Agnipath scheme and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commit to scrapping the "ill-conceived" military recruitment programme.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posed several questions to the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Himachal Pradesh.

"How much did the attempt to topple the state government cost the BJP? Will the outgoing prime minister commit to scrapping the Agnipath scheme? Why has the Modi sarkar not delivered on railway projects? Why did the outgoing prime minister not declare the July 2023 floods a national calamity?" the Congress general secretary asked.

He also alleged that the BJP's blatant disregard for democratic values has been on full display in Himachal Pradesh.