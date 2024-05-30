I will be back, roadmap for first 125 days ready, says Modi in farewell election rally

He went on to add, "We have already prioritised the work to be done after coming to power. The first quarter will be dedicated to youngsters with key decisions to be taken for the next five years and (will also see the unveiling of) the vision for the next 25 years to make a new India."

He emphasised that "in ten years, Modi has given a robust government that vanquished the nation's enemies and made India prosperous and self-reliant."

Modi once again accused the opposition of planning to snatch away the reservations set aside for SCs, backwards and tribals.

"The Congress and INDIA bloc members were insulting the spirit of the Constitution. They want to take away the reservations of SCs and backward classes and give them only to Muslims," he said.

He said, "Because of the Congress' and INDI Alliance's love for their vote bank, they could not amend the right of India on Kartarpur Sahib during partition. They continued to oppose the construction of Ram Mandir for this same votebank, INDI alliance is also opposing CAA because of their appeasement politics."

Targeting the Congress further, he said the party has done double PhD in corruption.

"The Congress is the mother of corruption for 60 years, Congress has committed many incidents of corruption. The Congress has done PhD in corruption. Another corrupt party AAP has joined the Congress. Here they are doing a drama of fighting each other, while they are contesting together in Chandigarh and Delhi. People should not forget that the first government of the most corrupt person was formed in Delhi with the support of Congress and hence they have learned the lessons of corruption from the corrupt Congress,” he said.

Attacking the AAP-led Punjab Government, he charged that "they have destroyed industry and farming in Punjab. The AAP came in the name of freeing Punjab from drugs, but they have made drugs their means of earning. The entire world knows about the liquor scam in Delhi. The mining mafia is also running rampant here."

Modi also shared his joy at closing his Lok Sabha campaign in the constituency.

"Hoshiarpur is called Chotti Kashi and is Guru Ravi Das tapobhoomi. Varanasi, from where I am MP, Guru Ravidas was born there. Therefore, in this pious land of Hoshiarpur, closing of the poll campaign, for me is a matter of pride, he said and added that his wish is for Adampur airport in Jalandhar district to be named after Guru Ravidas," he said.