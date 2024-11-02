Canada names India as 'adversary' in cyber threat report amid ongoing diplomatic crisis

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian government has, for the first time, labelled India as an “adversary” in its National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026, published by the country's Centre for Cyber Security.

The report comes at a time when diplomatic relations between both countries have hit rock bottom, following Ottawa's repeated accusations of New Delhi's involvement in campaigns targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada. India has rejected Canada's allegations, calling them "absurd."

In its report released earlier this week, under the section 'Cyber Threat from State Adversaries', India has been listed alongside China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The report, in reference to India, states: "We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage. We judge that official bilateral relations between Canada and India will very likely drive Indian state-sponsored cyber threat activity against Canada."

The report continues: "India’s leadership almost certainly aspires to build a modernised cyber program with domestic cyber capabilities. India very likely uses its cyber program to advance its national security imperatives, including espionage, counterterrorism, and the country’s efforts to promote its global status and counter narratives against India and the Indian government. We assess that India’s cyber program likely leverages commercial cyber vendors to enhance its operations."