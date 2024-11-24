Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi appeals to youth without political backgrounds to join politics

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged young people without political family connections to join politics, announcing special campaigns to encourage at least 1 lakh such individuals to enter the field.

Addressing the 116th edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the PM reflected on his formative years with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and how it shaped his personality.

Referencing his Independence Day address, Modi said, “I have urged youth who do not come from political families to join politics.” He announced the launch of initiatives like the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue’ as part of this effort.

“Experts from India and abroad, along with national and international personalities, will participate in the dialogue,” he said, adding that the event will provide 2,000 selected youths an opportunity to present their ideas directly to the government.

“Their ideas will be developed into a solid roadmap for the country’s future,” he said, inviting young people to seize this opportunity to contribute to building a developed India.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue’ will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on January 11 and 12, coinciding with the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.