Manipur violence: Schools, colleges in districts with curfew in place to remain closed for indefinite period

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday announced an extension of the closure of all schools and colleges in districts, where curfew is in place, from November 27 for an indefinite period.

The educational institutes in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching and Jiribam will continue to remain closed from Wednesday until further orders.

Schools and colleges in these districts have remained closed since November 16 after the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively.