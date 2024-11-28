PIL in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe into Sambhal violence

LUCKNOW: While life is gradually returning to normal in the western Uttar Pradesh district of Sambhal, which witnessed massive violent protests on Sunday, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the causes of the violence on November 24.

The PIL also requests that the premier investigating agency, under the court’s direction, ascertain the role and involvement of all those who led the protests in Sambhal, which resulted in the deaths of five people and left scores injured, including over 20 police personnel.

The PIL, filed by Anand Prakash Tiwari through his lawyers Imran Ullah and Vineet Sankalp, urges the court to order a CBI probe and direct the agency to submit its report within a specific timeframe.