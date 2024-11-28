Supreme Court to hear tomorrow plea challenging Sambhal mosque survey order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition filed by the Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal against a local court's recent order to survey the mosque.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the plea, according to the apex court's cause list.

The plea has sought an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge.

"The hot haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation," it said.