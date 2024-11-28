Supreme Court to hear tomorrow plea challenging Sambhal mosque survey order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition filed by the Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal against a local court's recent order to survey the mosque.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the plea, according to the apex court's cause list.
The plea has sought an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge.
"The hot haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation," it said.
Violence erupted in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 24, when a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.
Five people were killed and so many others were injured in the violence that erupted as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson.