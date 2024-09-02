Activists, film directors, actors lead massive protest rally in Kolkata over doctor rape-murder

KOLKATA: Prominent film personalities and rights activists held a night-long sit-in in Kolkata till 4 am on Monday, demanding justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital last month.

Thousands of people participated in a protest march on Sunday, and at the end of the rally, they squatted in the Esplanade area in central Kolkata, vowing to be there till Monday morning to press upon the government for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the culprits.

Sunday night's protest was reminiscent of the "Women Reclaim The Night" event that was held on August 14 at midnight to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor.