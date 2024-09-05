SC to continue hearing Kolkata doctor rape-murder case on September 9

The Supreme Court will continue hearing its suo motu cognisance case involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on September 9.

A three-judge bench of the court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the matter on Monday.

On August 20, the top court constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF), headed by Surgeon Vice-Admiral and DG Medical Services (Navy) Arti Sarin, to formulate guidelines to ensure safety, security, and facilities for doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals across India.

The NTF members include D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad; M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi; Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS Bengaluru; Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Executive Director of AIIMS Jodhpur; Saumitra Rawat of Ganga Ram Hospital; Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Pandit BD Sharma Medical University in Rohtak; Pallavi Saple, Dean of Grant Medical College in Mumbai; and Padma Srivastava, Chairperson of Neurology at Paras Health in Gurugram.

During its last hearing, the SC bench described the incident as "horrific and horrendous" and attributed it to a systemic failure of state machinery.

The court also expressed serious concern over the death of the doctor and criticised the Kolkata police and state authorities for their inaction in promptly investigating the case and for allowing a mob to vandalise the RG Kar Hospital.

The apex court warned the West Bengal government against using state power against peaceful protesters. "The state must not unleash power on them. Please handle them with sensitivity. This is a moment for national catharsis," the SC bench observed.