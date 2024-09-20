Highly sought-after Gi-tagged Tirupati laddu has 500-year history, often gifted to VIPs including PM

TIRUPATI: Nearly one crore pieces get sold a month, fondly gifted and shared by devotees and politicians alike, Tirupati laddu, the consecrated sweet from the abode of Sri Venkateswara Swamy's temple in Andhra Pradesh is highly sought after in all circles.

Accompanied by the deity's idol, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) branded shawl and a calendar, the laddu is fondly shared by Andhra Pradesh chief ministers whenever they meet the prime minister or any important Central government functionary, cutting across party lines.

The sacred sweet has so much demand that during the last 10-day Viakuntadwara Darshan, 36 lakh laddus were sold last year and it is regularly sought for by friends and relatives of pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

Between 2019 and 2024, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gifted the laddus, idols and other articles from the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every time he visits Delhi.

For the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January, TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple, dispatched over one lakh laddus in a cargo plane.