Tirupati laddu row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier

NEW DELHI: India’s food regulator has issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based company, which supplied ghee to Tirupati Balaji temple for making laddoos after animal fat was detected in four of its samples, official sources said on Monday.

The show cause notice was issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). It has asked the company to respond by September 23 to the charges.

The show cause notice, assessed by this paper, mentions why action should not be initiated against the firm AR Diary, one of the four companies that were supplying ghee to the famed temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The company came under scrutiny after a report from a Gujarat-based laboratory found that ghee samples used in the Tirupati temple laddus contained palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (pig fat).

Official sources said the company supplied four samples for testing. “All four failed the test and animal fat was detected,” they added.