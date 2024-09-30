SC questions evidence of contaminated ghee in Tirupati row; suggests shifting probe to independent agency

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

During the hearing, the apex court sought proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the bench observed.

Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 3.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.