Decision on CM candidate of mahagathbandhan only after Bihar polls, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

PATNA: Rajasthan former deputy chief minister and Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot said on Friday that a decision about chief ministerial candidate of Opposition grand alliance in Bihar would be taken after the assembly elections due in October-November this year.

Talking to media persons, Pilot, who reached here to lend his support to Kanhaiya Kumar led ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra, said that if grand alliances is voted to power, Congress high command and senior leaders of opposition alliance partners would sit together to decide the name of chief minister.

Congress leader’s statement came days after RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed himself as chief minister’s face of grand alliance. RJD, a major ally of grand alliance or mahagathbandhan, wants to declare Tejashwi as CM candidate of opposition ahead of assembly elections.

Pilot, however, made it clear that alliance with RJD and Left parties would continue. “Congress will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar in alliance with RJD and Left parties,” he added. Earlier, AICC In-charge for Bihar Krishna Allawaru had said that the CM’s name would be decided after the assembly polls.