Fixing deadline for Governors not judicial overreach: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its April 8 verdict, held that although it has fixed a timeline for Governors to give their assent or recommendations to bills passed by state assemblies, its directive did not amount to “judicial overreach”.

Pronouncing its order on the Tamil Nadu government’s plea against Governor R N Ravi for “sitting on” several bills passed by the Assembly, the Supreme Court noted that if the Governor withholds assent contrary to the advice of the Council of Ministers, he must return the bill, along with his recommendations, within a maximum period of three months.

If the Governor reserves the bill for the President’s consideration, he shall do so within a maximum period of three months. If a bill is presented after reconsideration, the Governor must grant assent forthwith, within a maximum period of one month.