'We will reach the conspirators': Rajnath Singh in first response after Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: People involved in the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a strong response in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist activities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

His remarks in an address at an event came a day after 26 people were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in an attack that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

"From this platform, I assure the countrymen that in view of the incident, the government of India will take every step that is necessary and appropriate," Singh said.

"And we will not only trace those who perpetrated this incident. We will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to carry out the nefarious act on the soil of India," he said.

The defence minister said "India is such an old civilization and such a big country that it cannot be intimidated by any such terrorist activities."

"The people responsible for such acts will get a strong response in the near future," he asserted.