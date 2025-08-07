Cybercrimes hit rural, semi-urban India hard with over 400 per cent rise

NEW DELHI: With the rapid expansion of internet access and a sharp rise in online transactions across India, cybercrime has surged at an alarming rate, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. Data prepared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reveals a staggering increase of over 400 percent in cybercrime incidents over the last four years, with a notable shift in reporting trends away from major cities to smaller towns and villages.
States like Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Telangana have emerged as new hotspots for cybercrime, according to officials. Unlike earlier years when cyber threats were largely confined to metropolitan areas, the recent data points to a broader and deeper reach of digital fraud, exploiting the vulnerabilities of less cyber-aware populations in non-urban regions. Officials attribute this trend to the increasing digital footprint in areas that were previously considered low-risk.
Figures from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) highlight the scale of the problem. The number of reported cybercrime incidents rose from 4,52,429 in 2021 to 22,68,346 in 2024. In just the first six months of 2025, authorities have already logged 12,47,393 cases, indicating that the current year is on track to set another grim record. This more-than-400 percent surge between 2021 and 2024 represents one of the fastest growth rates in digital crime globally.
Several states not traditionally associated with high levels of cybercrime have recorded some of the most dramatic increases. Telangana, for instance, registered an over 1,000 percent rise in cybercrime complaints. Odisha jumped from 6,053 reported cases in 2021 to 53,488 in 2024, marking a 783 percent increase. Gujarat saw an 825 percent spike in complaints, the second-highest among all major states. Karnataka, despite being a technology hub, experienced a 764 percent rise—from 19,609 in 2021 to 1,69,384 in 2024.
Maharashtra, with the highest number of total cybercrime cases in 2024, reported 3,03,173 incidents, compared to 40,987 in 2021—an increase of 640 percent. Bihar’s jump from 13,911 cases in 2021 to 99,512 in 2024 represents a 615 percent increase, underscoring the growing entrenchment of digital fraud in states with expanding internet usage. Himachal Pradesh, once considered low-risk, saw a six-fold increase from 2,024 to 13,990 cases during the same period. Even Jammu & Kashmir reported a 499 percent surge, from 2,515 incidents in 2021 to 15,088 in 2024. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, too, saw significant increases—256 percent and 436 percent respectively.
In response to this growing threat, the MHA, through its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has launched several initiatives aimed at curbing cyber fraud. Among them is the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting System and the dedicated helpline 1930, which have collectively helped recover over Rs 5,489 crore in nearly 17.8 lakh complaints. In addition, the government has blocked over 9.42 lakh SIM cards and 2.63 lakh IMEIs to disrupt fraudulent digital networks. Cyber forensic-cum-training labs have been set up in 33 states and union territories, and more than 24,600 police and judicial officials have been trained in cybercrime investigation and response, signalling a robust institutional effort to address one of the fastest-evolving threats in the digital age.