Cybercrimes hit rural, semi-urban India hard with over 400 per cent rise

NEW DELHI: With the rapid expansion of internet access and a sharp rise in online transactions across India, cybercrime has surged at an alarming rate, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. Data prepared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reveals a staggering increase of over 400 percent in cybercrime incidents over the last four years, with a notable shift in reporting trends away from major cities to smaller towns and villages.

States like Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Telangana have emerged as new hotspots for cybercrime, according to officials. Unlike earlier years when cyber threats were largely confined to metropolitan areas, the recent data points to a broader and deeper reach of digital fraud, exploiting the vulnerabilities of less cyber-aware populations in non-urban regions. Officials attribute this trend to the increasing digital footprint in areas that were previously considered low-risk.

Figures from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) highlight the scale of the problem. The number of reported cybercrime incidents rose from 4,52,429 in 2021 to 22,68,346 in 2024. In just the first six months of 2025, authorities have already logged 12,47,393 cases, indicating that the current year is on track to set another grim record. This more-than-400 percent surge between 2021 and 2024 represents one of the fastest growth rates in digital crime globally.