Congress leader Jairam Ramesh acknowledged invitation for 30 MPs, now changed his tone: ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had acknowledged its invitation for a meeting with 30 MPs after seeking an appointment for the top brass of opposition parties over various issues, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, but he later “changed his tone”.

A senior poll panel official told TNIE that Jairam Ramesh “had acknowledged yesterday, the invitation for 30 MPs to meet the ECI today at 12 noon. Now he has changed his tone”.

Incidentally, the ECI official’s response came after the Congress leader claimed that he has urged poll panel to allow Opposition MPs to collectively hand over a memorandum and not for just a delegation.