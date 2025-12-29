'Will not rest until he is hanged': Unnao rape survivor welcomes SC intervention, vowes to continue legal fight

The Unnao rape survivor on Monday expressed satisfaction in the Supreme Court order which stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. She also vowed to continue the legal fight "until he is hanged."

"I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning," the survivor said, reported PTI.

"I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so," she said.

Hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi HC order that had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The top court also issued a notice to Sengar, directing him to file his response.

Vowing to continue the legal fight, the survivor said, "I will not rest until he is hanged. I will keep fighting. Only then will my family and I get justice. We receive threats even today."

Family members also expressed relief over the intervention by the SC, saying their faith in the justice system had been restored.

The survivor's sister said she had complete faith that the court would ensure the accused is not released.

"He is a monster. First, he raped my sister and later destroyed the entire family. I am satisfied today. His bail should remain rejected," she said, adding that the family would continue to pursue the case.