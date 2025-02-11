Kumbh stampede: Why no final death toll despite digitisation claims, Akhilesh asks in LS

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the government in Lok Sabha alleging mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh and asked why no final digits are emerging about those who died in the stampede even though a lot is bring advertised about digitisation.

The Kannauj MP also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying the "double engine government is doing double blunders."

"First time, devotees at Kumbh have got stuck in a 300-km-long traffic jam, the borders have been sealed...Is this an image of 'Viksit Bharat' where the government is not even able to manage traffic? What is the point of going on moon when we cannot settle issues on earth," he asked.

"I want to ask where are those drones now?...The whole advertisement about digitisation...even then they are not able to give figures of those who have died during Maha Kumbh or are lost," Yadav said.

"They claim that they have double engine government in Uttar Pradesh but the double engine government is doing double blunders," he added.

The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days.

According to the government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam till February 9.

The stampede took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. The Uttar Pradesh government said at least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area.