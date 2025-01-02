Will implement recommendations of expert panel on NEET-UG exam: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Central Government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will implement all corrective measures suggested by a seven-member expert panel reviewing the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) conduct of the NEET-UG 2024.
The Supreme Court, on August 2 last year, refused to annul the controversy-plagued NEET-UG 2024, citing insufficient evidence of systemic malpractice or leaks compromising the examination's integrity. The court subsequently expanded the mandate of the expert panel, led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, to review the NTA's functioning and recommend reforms to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices in future examinations.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed a bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra that the expert panel had submitted its report and the government would implement all its recommendations.
“We are committed to implementing the recommendations. The matter may be listed after six months for further review,” Mehta stated. The bench adjourned the hearing for three months and scheduled the special leave petition for April.
The expert panel's full report, containing sensitive information regarding exam security measures such as the printing and handling of question papers, was not placed on the record.
In October 2024, the Supreme Court had extended the panel's deadline for submitting its report. The panel’s remit includes addressing lapses flagged by the court, such as a security breach at an examination center in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, where unauthorized access to question papers occurred. Other issues include the transportation of question papers via e-rickshaws and the distribution of incorrect question paper sets to candidates.
The committee, comprising K. Radhakrishnan, Randeep Guleria, B.J. Rao, K. Ramamurthy, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal, has been tasked with improving examination security, data integrity, technological enhancements, and the mental health support system for students. Additionally, it aims to enhance policy and stakeholder engagement, promote international collaboration, and train NTA staff.
The NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA, serves as a gateway for admission into undergraduate medical programs such as MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses. Over 23 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG in 2024.
In November last year, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination, upholding its August 2 verdict.