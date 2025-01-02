Will implement recommendations of expert panel on NEET-UG exam: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Central Government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will implement all corrective measures suggested by a seven-member expert panel reviewing the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) conduct of the NEET-UG 2024.

The Supreme Court, on August 2 last year, refused to annul the controversy-plagued NEET-UG 2024, citing insufficient evidence of systemic malpractice or leaks compromising the examination's integrity. The court subsequently expanded the mandate of the expert panel, led by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, to review the NTA's functioning and recommend reforms to ensure transparency and prevent malpractices in future examinations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed a bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra that the expert panel had submitted its report and the government would implement all its recommendations.

“We are committed to implementing the recommendations. The matter may be listed after six months for further review,” Mehta stated. The bench adjourned the hearing for three months and scheduled the special leave petition for April.