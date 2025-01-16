Farmers to resume march to Delhi from Shambhu border on January 21

CHANDIGARHl: A day after 111 farmers began a fast-unto-death on the Haryana side of the Khanauri border in solidarity with fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a group of 101 farmers is set to resume their march to Delhi on January 21 from the Shambhu border.

They aim to pressure the Union Government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader and coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), said that the group (jatha) of 101 farmers had previously made three attempts to march to Delhi on December 6, December 8, and December 14 last year from the Shambhu border. However, these efforts were thwarted by the Haryana Police.