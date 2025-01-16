Farmers to resume march to Delhi from Shambhu border on January 21

CHANDIGARHl: A day after 111 farmers began a fast-unto-death on the Haryana side of the Khanauri border in solidarity with fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a group of 101 farmers is set to resume their march to Delhi on January 21 from the Shambhu border.
They aim to pressure the Union Government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader and coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), said that the group (jatha) of 101 farmers had previously made three attempts to march to Delhi on December 6, December 8, and December 14 last year from the Shambhu border. However, these efforts were thwarted by the Haryana Police.
Pandher slammed the Central Government for refusing to address the farmers’ demands, despite their sustained protests.
"Both forums—SKM (Non-Political) and KMM—have decided that the jatha of 101 farmers will resume their march to Delhi on January 21 from the Shambhu border. We feel the government is unwilling to engage in any dialogue. Therefore, both forums have resolved to intensify the agitation,” he said.
On January 15, 111 farmers began a fast-unto-death to support their leader Dallewal, pledging to continue until their demands are met.
Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s hunger strike, which began on November 26 last year at the Khanauri border point on the Punjab side, has now entered its 52nd day.
Protesters are deeply concerned about Dallewal’s deteriorating health, warning that his prolonged fasting could lead to “multiple organ failure.”
In response, the Haryana Police have increased security on their side of the border and imposed Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people.
Farmers under the banners of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year. Their initial march to Delhi was blocked by security forces. The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for their crops, among other issues.