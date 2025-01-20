Supreme Court grants custody of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's son to estranged wife

The custody of a four-year-old boy, the son of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide in December, and his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, will remain with his mother, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, according to an NDTV report.

The decision came after a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and SC Sharma spoke with the child via a video link. The case revolved around a plea filed by Anju Devi, the boy's grandmother and Atul Subhash's mother, who had sought custody of her grandson, the report said.

During the hearing, the petitioner requested a week to submit a detailed affidavit. However, Justice Nagarathna denied the request, stating, "This is a habeas corpus petition. We want to see the child. Produce the child. The court will take up the matter after some time," NDTV reported.

After a 45-minute break, the child appeared via video link. To safeguard his identity, the court went offline except for the child’s link.

The custody battle stems from allegations of harassment that Atul Subhash levelled against his estranged wife, claiming it drove him to end his life.