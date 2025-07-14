SC to hear today plea seeking intervention to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, on death row in Yemen

NEW DELHI: Two days before Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is likely to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today a plea filed by the organization Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council (SNPIAC), seeking immediate directions to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save her.

The petitioner, SNPIAC, has moved the apex court seeking urgent intervention to save 38-year-old Priya, who is currently on death row in Yemen.

The hearing in the top court assumes significance as, according to reports, Priya’s execution is scheduled for July 16.

According to the Supreme Court’s causelist, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the plea today. The organization had moved the plea and mentioned the matter for urgent hearing on July 10, to which the SC agreed.

Earlier, a bench of the top court, headed by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, had listed the matter for hearing on July 14 (Monday), after Subhash Chandran K.R., one of the lawyers appearing for SNPIAC, argued that diplomatic channels need to be explored at the earliest.

He submitted that the payment of blood money to the family of the deceased, permissible under Sharia law can be considered.

The plea named the Central Government as the main respondent and urged the apex court to immediately direct the Union to initiate diplomatic efforts to save Priya.

After hearing from Subhash, the court had said: "List on 14.07.2025 before the appropriate Bench."

It further directed that the other lawyer for the petitioner, Ragenth Basant, serve a copy of the petition to the Attorney General (AG) of India.

“Considering the nature and urgency of the case, we request the Union of India/Central Government to apprise this Court through the learned Attorney General of India as to the steps taken in the case by the Government of India, if any,” the top court said in its order.

Subhash pointed out that, as per media reports, Priya's execution is scheduled for July 16. He said the Centre should immediately intervene and initiate negotiations to save her life.

Priya, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, was found guilty of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2017 in Yemen. She was apprehended while trying to flee the country and sentenced to death in 2018. The death sentence was confirmed in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.