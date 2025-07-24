INTERVIEW | Dhankhar should break silence over resignation: John Brittas

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas spoke to Preetha Nair about the resignation of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Excerpts:

Do you think Dhankhar’s resignation is inexplicable?

There is little confusion with regard to the fact that it was not an organic resignation as nobody believes health was the reason. He had health issues for sure, but the sudden resignation was inspired by something else and we want the government to come clear on it.

The V-P’s chair is the second highest constitutional position and the dignity of the Office should be maintained. Many stories are being floated and one of them is that he was asked to step down. This is the first time a V-P has resigned when the session is in progress.

The V-P was active on the first day of the session, had called at least three or four meetings, interacted with members and had his plans for the coming days, too. Suddenly, he springs a surprise. It’s something which is not digestible to us. We have our own disagreements with him, but that does not mean that a constitutional position can be belittled by the government.

If the Centre is not ready to divulge details, Dhankhar should break his silence.

But the PM has tweeted...

See the difference between the tweet by the Prime Minister when Dhankhar’s candidature was declared, where ‘Kisan Putra’ was used as a glorious adjective for him, and the much-delayed, cryptic tweet from the PM, a two-line which is dry and intriguing. The wide gulf between the two tweets itself has got profound meaning as to what has happened.