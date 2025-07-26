Cash recovery case: SC to hear Justice Varma's plea against in-house committee report on July 28

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, July 28, the appeal filed by Justice Yashwant Varma, challenging the in-house committee probe report that indicted him over the recovery of a huge sum of unaccounted cash at his official residence in Delhi.

According to the causelist uploaded on the apex court’s website, a two-judge Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih will hear Justice Varma’s appeal.

The hearing assumes great significance, considering the fact that the impeachment process have already been initiated in Parliament for his alleged misconduct in connection with the recovery of cash.

On July 17, Justice Varma filed an appeal before the top court challenging the in-house committee report that found him guilty of misconduct. He contended that the mere recovery of cash from the outhouse of his official residence did not establish his culpability.

Subsequently, on July 23, he mentioned the matter before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, seeking an early hearing. The Supreme Court agreed to list the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, submitted before the CJI-led three-judge Bench that the matter involved important constitutional questions. The CJI assured him that an appropriate Bench would be constituted to hear the matter but recused himself, citing his prior involvement in internal discussions related to the case. “I think it will not be proper for me to take up that matter because I was a part of that conversation,” the CJI said.