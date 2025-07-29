Suvendu Adhikari writes to EC alleging West Bengal CM attempting to 'intimidate' BLOs

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on July 29, wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, alleging that Mamata Banerjee was attempting to “intimidate” Booth-Level-Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal.

He urged the Election Commission of India to take cognisance of this matter and act swiftly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process in West Bengal.

In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Adhikari alleged that Banerjee made public statements that “constitute a direct and unwarranted interference in the duties of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the broader electoral framework overseen by the Election Commission of India (ECI)”.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s remarks at a public meeting in Bolpur in Birbhum on July 28, he said, “Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over the training of approximately one thousand BLOs in Delhi, alleging that neither she nor the Chief Secretary were informed about this initiative. She further reminded BLOs that they are employees of the State Government, implying that their allegiance lies with the State Administration rather than the ECI during the pre-election and post-election periods.”

“Additionally, she instructed BLOs to ensure that no voter's name is removed from the Voter List, which could be interpreted as an attempt to influence the revision of electoral rolls for political motives,” Adhikari alleged.