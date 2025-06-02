Maharashtra reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, active count at 494

MUMBAI: As many as 59 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 20 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the number of infections since January 1 this year to 873 in the state, the health department said on Monday.

According to a health department statement, a total of 12,011 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since January 2025, and the tally of active cases stood at 494, while 369 patients have recovered from the viral infection, whose counts have risen in India in the last few months.

Of the new cases, 20 were detected in Mumbai, 17 in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, four in Thane and one in Pune district (outside civic body areas).

Other cases were reported from municipal limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (7), Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara, Kolhapur, Akola (2 each), Sangli (1) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (1 - outside civic areas), said the release.