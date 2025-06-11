Family defends Raj Kushwaha amid honeymoon horror accusations in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has another connection to the “honeymoon horror” case of Indore, beyond Ghazipur, where Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered after allegedly having her husband Raja Raghuvanshi murdered during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
The main accused in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly Sonam’s paramour, hails from Fatehpur district in central Uttar Pradesh.
According to family sources, Raj had moved to Indore around 10 years ago with his mother and two sisters. His father had migrated to Indore five years before them and had set up a fruit shop there. He passed away due to illness in 2020.
While Raj’s elder sister continues to stay with their grandparents in Fatehpur for her studies, Raj too occasionally visits his ancestral home with his family, which includes his mother and two younger sisters.
On learning about Raj Kushwaha’s alleged involvement in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, which led to his arrest, his grandmother Ram Lalli rejected the accusation, insisting that Raj was a very straightforward person who never meddled in others’ affairs.
“He is a person who minds his own business and can never get involved in such a matter. He is innocent. They (Sonam Raghuvanshi and her family) are influential people, they can do anything,” said Raj’s grandmother while speaking to media persons.
She also alleged that Sonam was unwilling to get married. “The family forced her into marriage. Now how can someone who could not be loyal to her husband be loyal to my grandson? She is trying to falsely implicate my grandson. He had no relationship with Sonam,” she asserted, visibly distressed over Raj Kushwaha’s arrest.
Raj’s ancestral home is located in Rampur village under Ghazipur police station, about 32 kilometres from the Fatehpur district headquarters.
“My grandson is a very good person, he behaves well,” added Ram Lalli, recounting how financial struggles had prompted her son Ram Nazar (Raj’s father) to shift to Indore 15 years ago. “After our situation improved, Raj too moved to Indore with his mother and two sisters.”
“Since my son’s death, their visits have become rare. Now they come only once or twice a year. Raj is only 18. He is shouldering the responsibilities of the entire family. He only works in the factory owned by Sonam’s brother. He helped with the wedding arrangements. He has no relationship with Sonam,” she reiterated.
Raj’s grandfather, Darbari Singh, who runs a small grocery shop in the village, expressed concern over the family’s turmoil. “Only the eldest granddaughter stays here for her studies. Raj visits once or twice a year, but he hasn’t come in the last two years. He supports a family of four. Forget Sonam, we’ve never heard anything inappropriate about Raj with any girl. He can’t do such a thing. My grandson is being falsely implicated,” said Darbari Singh.
Family sources confirmed that Raj is the second child and the only son among four siblings. His elder sister, Kajal, has remained in the village for her education since childhood, while Raj has been living in Indore with his mother and younger sisters, Suhani and Priya.