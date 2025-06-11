Family defends Raj Kushwaha amid honeymoon horror accusations in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has another connection to the “honeymoon horror” case of Indore, beyond Ghazipur, where Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered after allegedly having her husband Raja Raghuvanshi murdered during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The main accused in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly Sonam’s paramour, hails from Fatehpur district in central Uttar Pradesh.

According to family sources, Raj had moved to Indore around 10 years ago with his mother and two sisters. His father had migrated to Indore five years before them and had set up a fruit shop there. He passed away due to illness in 2020.

While Raj’s elder sister continues to stay with their grandparents in Fatehpur for her studies, Raj too occasionally visits his ancestral home with his family, which includes his mother and two younger sisters.

On learning about Raj Kushwaha’s alleged involvement in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, which led to his arrest, his grandmother Ram Lalli rejected the accusation, insisting that Raj was a very straightforward person who never meddled in others’ affairs.

“He is a person who minds his own business and can never get involved in such a matter. He is innocent. They (Sonam Raghuvanshi and her family) are influential people, they can do anything,” said Raj’s grandmother while speaking to media persons.