Blackouts in Punjab, Rajasthan after Pakistani drone attack; hospitals on alert, shelters set up

CHANDIGARH: A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh, on Thursday evening, officials said.
The move comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard an explosion-like sound. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.
Air raid warning sirens have been activated in Pathankot where the blackout was enforced around 8.30 pm. Authorities have appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home. However, the district authorities said there was no need to panic.
Tensions escalated after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.
Loud sound heard in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on high alert
A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said.
A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer. Forces are on high alert and border districts remain under a blackout.
The skies lit up as Pakistan fired missile/drones which were neutralised by Indian air defence system, a source said, adding there was no report of any damage.
District authorities in Sri Ganganagar also issued an alert and imposed a complete blackout across the region.
“There is a red alert. A complete blackout has been imposed. Everyone should stay where they are. No one should move. The public should not panic in any way. This is a complete blackout,” Official Handle of District Collector and District Magistrate Sri Ganganagar wrote on X.
Amid recent developments, the Phalodi administration has announced several measures to meet any emergency amid the possibilities of a cross-border strike at a local airbase.
All hospitals have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power, and ensure ample provisions of water, and fuel. Shops and hotels have been ordered to shut by 10 pm.
District Collector Harji Lal Atal has urged the general public to support the government orders. Leaves of all government employees have been cancelled, and they have been called back to duty.
According to Atal, orders have been made to reserve around 450 beds across 26 hospitals in the district.
"Also, provisions have been made to secure sufficient blood stock in the district hospital's blood bank, keep the ICUs ready, ensure ambulance and oxygen cylinder readiness, and cancel all staff leave with instructions to remain stationed at the district headquarters. Hospitals have also been instructed to keep generators ready for power backup," he said.
Emergency shelters have been set up in around 25 buildings in Phalodi and Bap, and several buildings on the IGNP premises.