Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks to NSA Doval, emphasises need to avoid further escalation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Indian National Security Advisory Ajit Doval and promised to play a constructive role in ensuring peace with Pakistan after a quickly-stitched together ceasefire showed signs of unravelling.
The conversation came after another night of intrusion by Pakistan despite what US President Donald Trump had termed a "full and immediate ceasefire".
Yi and Doval also discussed the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Phalagam, and Jammu and Kashmir that led to significant casualties among Indian personnel.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Doval conveyed India's resolve to take counter-terrorism measures in response to the attack.
"War was not India's choice and was not in the interests of any party. India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible," the statement by the Chinese ministry stated.
Yi condemned the Pahalgam attack and reaffirmed China’s opposition to all forms of terrorism. He noted the turbulent international situation and stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Asian region, calling it "hard-won and deserving to be cherished".
Acknowledging the geographical proximity and shared interests between India, Pakistan, and China, Wang Yi appreciated Doval's statement that war was not India's preferred option. He urged both nations to exercise calm and restraint, emphasising the need for dialogue and consultation to address differences and avoid further escalation.
China said it supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultations. This is in the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan and is also the common wish of the international community.
The call came on a night when Pakistan grossly violated the fresh ceasefire that the two countries had agreed to put in place from 5 pm on Saturday.
"This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion," India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a late-night briefing.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had questioned the validity of the ceasefire on social media after loud explosions rocked his capital city.
"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he posted on X.