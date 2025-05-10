Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks to NSA Doval, emphasises need to avoid further escalation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Indian National Security Advisory Ajit Doval and promised to play a constructive role in ensuring peace with Pakistan after a quickly-stitched together ceasefire showed signs of unravelling.

The conversation came after another night of intrusion by Pakistan despite what US President Donald Trump had termed a "full and immediate ceasefire".

Yi and Doval also discussed the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Phalagam, and Jammu and Kashmir that led to significant casualties among Indian personnel.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Doval conveyed India's resolve to take counter-terrorism measures in response to the attack.

"War was not India's choice and was not in the interests of any party. India and Pakistan would be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability as soon as possible," the statement by the Chinese ministry stated.

Yi condemned the Pahalgam attack and reaffirmed China’s opposition to all forms of terrorism. He noted the turbulent international situation and stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Asian region, calling it "hard-won and deserving to be cherished".

Acknowledging the geographical proximity and shared interests between India, Pakistan, and China, Wang Yi appreciated Doval's statement that war was not India's preferred option. He urged both nations to exercise calm and restraint, emphasising the need for dialogue and consultation to address differences and avoid further escalation.