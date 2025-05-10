PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with defence, security officials

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing military standoff between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the second consecutive day, chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, the chiefs of the armed forces and other officials.

The Prime Minister was reportedly briefed on the latest developments regarding Operation Sindoor and how the Indian armed forces are successfully foiling Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian locations using drones and other projectiles.

PM Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting on Friday evening at his residence with the same set of officials and the defence minister to review the current situation.

Sources indicated that the Prime Minister held discussions on every aspect of the situation, including reports of Pakistan’s armed forces mobilising towards India’s western border amid heightened tensions. The chiefs of the Army’s three services are said to have provided detailed briefings and discussed future strategy.

Earlier in the day, prior to the meeting with the Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to apprise him of the current scenario and reportedly discussed key issues, including the emerging situation along the LoC.