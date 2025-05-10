PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with defence, security officials

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing military standoff between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the second consecutive day, chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, the chiefs of the armed forces and other officials.
The Prime Minister was reportedly briefed on the latest developments regarding Operation Sindoor and how the Indian armed forces are successfully foiling Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian locations using drones and other projectiles.
PM Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting on Friday evening at his residence with the same set of officials and the defence minister to review the current situation.
Sources indicated that the Prime Minister held discussions on every aspect of the situation, including reports of Pakistan’s armed forces mobilising towards India’s western border amid heightened tensions. The chiefs of the Army’s three services are said to have provided detailed briefings and discussed future strategy.
Earlier in the day, prior to the meeting with the Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to apprise him of the current scenario and reportedly discussed key issues, including the emerging situation along the LoC.
Sources said the CDS may have reviewed the progress of Operation Sindoor and India’s retaliatory measures against Pakistan’s provocations through drone and missile attacks, which Indian army units have successfully neutralised.
On Saturday morning, the Indian Army stated, “Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders.”
The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours has intensified over the past few days, with both military and civil authorities in India remaining on high alert.
On Friday, Rajnath Singh conducted a comprehensive review of the security scenario with the top military leadership, a day after Indian forces repelled Pakistani attempts to target military installations.
The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Meanwhile at a press briefing on Saturday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, joined by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, stated, “The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to the border areas.”
She noted that Pakistan had launched a high-speed missile into Punjab and also targeted medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura, and Udhampur. She added that a befitting reply had been given to Pakistani actions. Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday.