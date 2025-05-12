'Talks with Pakistan only on PoK, terror': PM Modi in first address since Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

In the televised address, PM Modi declared that Operation Sindoor is now India’s official policy against terror and that India will engage with Pakistan only on issues of terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He also asserted that talk and terror cannot go together.

“India’s position is very clear. Terror and talk cannot go together; terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood also cannot flow together,” PM Modi said during his address, referring to the Indus Water Treaty abeyance.

“If there is a talk with Pakistan, it will be on PoK and if there is talk with Pakistan, it will be on terror only,” he added.

Informing the nation that Operation Sindoor has been halted, not concluded, PM Modi said that India will monitor Pakistan on its assurance not to indulge in terrorist attacks and military actions in future for the continuation of suspension of operations.

PM Modi said that it was Pakistan which moved for ceasefire, and India considered after dismantling massive infrastructure of terrors in Pakistan.

He added that the Operation Sindoor is going to be India’s new normal now and new doctrine against terror.

“The terrorist who dared to wipe the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters, that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror in Pakistan,” PM said.