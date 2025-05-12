'Talks with Pakistan only on PoK, terror': PM Modi in first address since Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the first time since the launch of Operation Sindoor.
In the televised address, PM Modi declared that Operation Sindoor is now India’s official policy against terror and that India will engage with Pakistan only on issues of terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
He also asserted that talk and terror cannot go together.
“India’s position is very clear. Terror and talk cannot go together; terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood also cannot flow together,” PM Modi said during his address, referring to the Indus Water Treaty abeyance.
“If there is a talk with Pakistan, it will be on PoK and if there is talk with Pakistan, it will be on terror only,” he added.
Informing the nation that Operation Sindoor has been halted, not concluded, PM Modi said that India will monitor Pakistan on its assurance not to indulge in terrorist attacks and military actions in future for the continuation of suspension of operations.
PM Modi said that it was Pakistan which moved for ceasefire, and India considered after dismantling massive infrastructure of terrors in Pakistan.
He added that the Operation Sindoor is going to be India’s new normal now and new doctrine against terror.
“The terrorist who dared to wipe the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters, that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror in Pakistan,” PM said.
Citing effects of Operation Sindoor, the PM said, “India’s decisive strike on terrorists’ hubs sent shockwaves through Pakistan, leaving; leadership in dismay. Instead of supporting India’s effort against terrorism, Pakistan retaliated by launching attacks on our religious sites, schools, civilian, and military establishments,” PM Modi added.
He said that world watched as Pakistan missiles and drones were effortlessly neutralised by India’s advanced, robust defence systems, dismantling their offensive in mid-air like a house of cards.
“While Pakistan targeted India’s borders, India responded strategically, delivering a precise blow to their core infrastructure,” the Prime Minister asserted.
Cautioning Pakistan, the PM strongly said that the way Pakistan army and Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism will one day destroy Pakistan itself.
“If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure,” he said.
He added that India has given the armed forces full freedom to eliminate the terrorists and that locations like Bahawalpur and Muridke-based terrorists’ bases were destroyed as they were thriving as universities of terror.
“They were linked with major terror attacks in the world including 9/11 attacks of US, the London Tube bombings and decades of terrorists’ incidents in India,” PM said.
He outlined India’s security doctrine including decisive retaliation, on its own terms, no tolerance for nuclear blackmail and no distinction between terror and terror sponsors.
“India will no longer see terrorists’ leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities,” PM asserted.
He said that it is not an era of war, but not an era of terrorism either.
“Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world,” PM remarked, repeating once again that India has suspended retaliatory action against Pakistan’s terrors and military installations.
“In the coming days, we will measure every step taken by Pakistan on the basis of the attitude it adopts on terrorism,” PM said, adding that suspension of Operation Sindoor was agreed only after when Pakistan appealed that it will not indulge in any further terrorist activities or display military audacity.
“Only then did India also consider the ceasefire.”
Highlighting the use of ‘Shakti’ (power) for ‘shanti’ (peace), PM Modi said that India follows it; however, sometimes it has to use power for peace as well.
Confirming massive damages inflicted to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, PM said that India reduced terrorists’ strongholds to ruins, compelling Pakistan to assure that no terrorist activities or military actions would take place from their side.
“After careful consideration, we decided to temporarily suspend our operations against Pakistan’s terrors’ hubs and military establishments. However, we remain vigilant and will closely monitor their actions in the future also,” PM asserted.
He informed the nation that Pakistan had prepared for attack on the border but India attacked on its chest that left it rattled and crying.
Prime Minister Modi urged the nation to stay united in the fight against terrorism and saluted the armed forces, paramilitary, BSF, intelligence agencies, and citizens for standing together.
Issuing a warning against terrorist organisations, PM Modi said that all terrorist organisations now fully understand the consequence of attempting to harm the dignity of the nation’s women.
“The Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the emotions of millions of Indians,” he said, adding that terrorists would have never imagined that India would make such a bold move after they committed terror attack in Pahalgam.
“When nation stands united with Nation First as its guiding principle, firm decisions are taken and impactful results are delivered,” he said.
He made it clear that India will retaliate on its own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots whenever any such attempt to target India is made.