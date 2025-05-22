Heatwave, heavy rain: IMD issues warning across country for five days

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-hazard warning across the country for the next five days, alerting residents to extreme heatwave conditions, dust storms and warmer nights, particularly in Northwest India. Heavy rainfall is expected along the Western coast, while widespread rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will affect East and Central India.

For the first time this year, extreme heatwave conditions have spread widely across Northwest India in May, typically one of the year’s hottest months. However, in May so far, the weather has been somewhat milder than usual due to the regular arrival of Western Disturbances, which have caused widespread rain.