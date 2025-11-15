In Saamna editorial, Shiv Sena (UBT) calls NDA win in Bihar elections a ‘scam’ facilitated by ECI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday claimed the Bihar elections were a scam facilitated by the poll body and accused the ruling BJP-led NDA of winning through vote theft.

A day after the ruling NDA scored a spectacular victory in the polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the BJP would not hesitate to take control of the JD(U) for the chief minister's post. The party claimed that chief minister Nitish Kumar is struggling with memory loss and questioned how someone with such challenges could lead Bihar.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that the BJP's victory formula appears to have been decided in Bihar, just as in Maharashtra, where the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was not allowed to win even 50 seats.

The outcome of Bihar elections was not surprising, the party said, alleging that the poll body and the BJP were working in tandem to get desired results.

"The Bihar election is a scam in Indian democracy," the editorial said.

"Votes were again stolen, based on which, the BJP and (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar won the election," the Uddhav-led party alleged.

The party asked who people will trust if the gatekeepers of the election process help thieves.

The ruling NDA decimated the opposition Mahagathbandhan on Friday, retaining power and inflicting a significant blow to the Congress and its ally, the RJD. The BJP won 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(United) tasted success in 85 constituencies, up from 43.

The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

In the Opposition camp, the Rashtriya Janata Dal's seat tally slipped to 25 from 75, while Congress could bag only six out of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.

The Sena (UBT) further claimed the "Vote Adhikar Yatra" taken out by Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar had received immense support.

Targeting Kumar, the Sena (UBT) claimed the Bihar chief minister is suffering from memory loss, which is evident in his erratic behaviour in public. "How will such a handicapped person take Bihar forward?" the party asked.

The Sena (UBT) said the BJP has two deputy CMs in Bihar, but it could not install its chief minister in the eastern state. The BJP will not hesitate to take control of the JD(U) for the Chief Minister's post, it added.