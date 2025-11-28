Al Falah founder used forged documents in names of five deceased owners to acquire land, reveals probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has revealed that Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman and founder of Al Falah University, acquired land in south-east Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar through forged documents executed in the names of at least five deceased landowners, sources said on Friday.

The Haryana-based university has come under the scanner after three doctors working there were found to be part of the “white-collar terror module” linked to the 10 November Red Fort car blast that killed 13 people.

Siddiqui, who was arrested last week on money laundering charges, is presently in ED custody.

According to officials, the agency has so far identified several land parcels in Delhi that were acquired by Siddiqui’s private company, Tarbiya Education Foundation, through forged powers of attorney, some of which were executed decades after the actual landowners had died.

“During the investigation, we examined all the financial details and found that forged General Power of Attorney (GPA) was used to sell land in the names of dead owners, and it was ultimately acquired by Tarbia Education Foundation of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui,” said an agency official.

“A probe has also revealed that the land in Khasra No. 792, Madanpur Khadar, was acquired through fraud by Tarbia Education Foundation. The deed records a sale of land in Khasra No. 792 (and related land) in favour of Tarbia Education Foundation, for a consideration of Rs 75,00,000.”

The ED has found that the GPA is false and fabricated. “The signatures/thumb impressions of the deceased are forged. The land was transferred on the basis of forged GPA and the ultimate beneficiary is Tarbia Education Foundation, which purchased the land on the basis of forged GPA by sellers,” the official said.