Ala Hazrat family decries 'police excesses' in Bareilly, demands a stop on arrests of Muslims

BAREILLY: The influential Ala Hazrat family on Wednesday decried the police crackdown against "Muslims" here following the arrest of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) national president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a member of the clan.

The family alleged that "innocent Muslims" were being targeted and subjected to collective punishment.

In a statement released by Tauqeer Raza's elder brother, Maulana Tauseef Raza Khan, accused the police of filing false cases and arresting people on fabricated charges of attack on security forces with firearms, petrol bombs, and acid bottles.

He warned the administration that if "atrocities" on Muslims do not stop, the family would be compelled to take "concrete steps."

The family alleged that the police raided mosques, harassed imams and worshippers, and even prevented people from offering namaz in some places.

"This is a blatant violation of the constitutional right of Muslims to freely practice their religion," Tauseef Raza said.

The family also claimed that police brutality had created unease not only in Bareilly Sharif but among "millions of Sunni Muslims across India and abroad."