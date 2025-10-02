Seeking justice and rights 'becoming act of treason' in country, says Uddhav; likens BJP to amoeba

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray also likened the BJP to "a single cell organism amoeba."

"It spreads as per its will, forms an alliance as per its will and after the work is done it switches to another (party). It causes stomach ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters the society. Which is why I call it an amoeba," Thackeray said.

There is no link between the BJP and good governance, he added.

Speaking about the arrest of Wangchuk and the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Thackeray said Wangchuk is a patriot who developed solar tents for the Indian Army and ice stupas for addressing water scarcity.

"He was praising Modi until yesterday. But the moment he (Wangchuk) started an agitation for the rights of Ladakh, he was arrested under the NSA (National Security Act). Justice and rights are basic necessities of democracy. Seeking justice and rights is becoming an act of treason in the country," Thackeray said.

The government's approach and policy has become that those who resist go to jail, the Sena(UBT) chief said while insisting that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act should not be implemented.

Wangchuk was held after violence, during a shutdown called on September 24 by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, led to the deaths of four persons, and injuries to 80 others, including 40 police personnel. He was detained under National Security Act on September 26 and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.