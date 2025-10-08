India beginning to diversify oil sources, says Trump's trade adviser

India is showing signs of diversifying its energy imports away from Russia, according to Trump administration trade official Jamieson Greer, who stated that New Delhi will make its own decisions and Washington is not dictating to other nations on who they can have relations with.

“India hasn’t always been a major buyer of Russian oil. That changed in the last couple of years with discounted prices due to the Ukraine war,” Greer said during a discussion hosted by The Economic Club of New York.

“But this is not a bedrock of their economy. I can already see them starting to diversify. I think they get it.”

Greer clarified that the US is not pressuring India or dictating its foreign policy decisions. “India is a sovereign nation. They will make their own calls,” he said.

The remarks come days after President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent penalty directly tied to India’s increased purchases of Russian oil.

Trump has repeatedly slammed India and China for continuing energy ties with Moscow, claiming they are "primary funders" of Russia’s war in Ukraine.