Investigating officer shall not issue summons to lawyers appearing for accused: SC

NEW DELHI: In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday directed that investigating officers must not summon lawyers representing the accused, except under specific exceptions provided in law, and any such summons must clearly cite those exceptions.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria said that issuing summons to advocates could infringe upon the fundamental rights of the accused and violate statutory protections of lawyer-client confidentiality. The order came while setting aside a summons issued in a related case.

The court emphasised that investigators cannot seek details of a client from an advocate unless it falls within the exceptions listed under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which protects confidential communications between lawyers and clients.

On the handling of digital devices, the bench clarified that under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), such devices can be produced only before the jurisdictional court, which must issue notice to the concerned party. The device can be opened only in the presence of the party, their advocate, and digital experts of their choice.

The Supreme Court pronounced its order in a suo motu cognisance (SMC) examining whether probe agencies can summon advocates who render legal opinions or represent clients during investigations.

The SMC power, derived from Articles 32 and 226, which relate to the enforcement of fundamental rights, and Article 142, which grants the Supreme Court wide discretionary powers, allows the court to act on its own without a formal petition or complaint.