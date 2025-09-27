Ladakh administration defends Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to Jodhpur jail as curfew enters fourth day

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh administration has defended its decision to shift climate activist Sonam Wangchuk -- arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday -- to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, claiming that he was “indulging in activities prejudicial to security of the State” and that keeping him in Leh was “not advisable in the larger public interest.”

Two days after violence in Leh over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion left four dead and 80 injured, Leh police detained Wangchuk near his residence under the National Security Act, 1980, which allows detention for up to 12 months without trial. The Ramon Magsaysay awardee was later moved to Jodhpur central jail.

Following his arrest, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Leh, where curfew remains in place for a fourth straight day.

"There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in Ladakh during the past 24 hours. The restrictions are in place to maintain law and order," an official said.

The official said the patrolling and checking by police and paramilitary forces in the sensitive areas have been intensified, while raids are also underway to nab the absconding rioters, including a councillor who allegedly instigated the violence.

Defending the transfer, the Ladakh administration claimed it had “taken a considered decision based on specific inputs” to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and move him to Jodhpur. It alleged that “time and again it was observed that Sonam Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community.”