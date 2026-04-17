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LIVE | Parliament special session: LS debate on delimitation, women’s quota bills to continue ahead of 4pm vote

The NDA currently lacks the two-thirds majority to pass the bills. It has 293 Lok Sabha members, accounting for 54% of the House, while the opposition holds 233 MPs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026.(Screengrab | SansadTV)
TNIE online desk

NDA lacks numbers for women’s quota law passage

  • Lok Sabha math: NDA Holds 293 MPs (54%) in Lok Sabha, well short of the 360 members needed for a two-thirds majority. BJP leads NDA with 240 MPs, followed by TDP (16) and JDU (12). Opposition has 233 MPs, with Congress leading the INDIA bloc with 98 MPs. An additional 14 MPs (independents + other parties like YSRCP, Shiromani Akali Dal, AIMIM) yet to declare support.

  • Key hurdle: Bills require backing from opposition or abstentions to pass. Abstention or support from opposition parties like SP (37), TMC (28), or DMK (22) could be decisive.

  • Rajya Sabha math: NDA has 141 MPs (58%) and opposition has 83 MPs. NDA needs 163 for two-thirds majority. BJP has 107 MPs, Congress has 28, TMC (13), AAP (10) and DMK (8).

  • Swing votes: BRS, YSRCP, BJD, BSP and independents (20 MPs) could tilt the outcome closer to the government in Upper House.

  • Legislative risk: Failure in Lok Sabha halts the bills before reaching Rajya Sabha, even as some BJP MPs privately acknowledge insufficient numbers.

Key takeaways from Delimitation Bill, 2026

  • Delimitation Bill, 2026 (replacing the 2002 law), proposes expanding Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats based on 2011 Census. Law to override existing provisions. Delimitation Act, 2002, to be repealed.

  • Centre to constitute a Delimitation Commission via notification, which will redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly seats using 2011 Census data.

  • Commission to be headed by current or former Supreme Court judge; Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the concerned State Election Commissioner to serve as ex-officio members.

  • Commission’s term to be fixed, with provision for extension by Centre

  • Mandate includes seat allocation to states/UTs and redrawing constituencies. Up to 10 associate members per state (MPs, MLAs) to assist the exercise. Commission can seek inputs from Census officials, Surveyor General, GIS experts

  • Constituencies to be geographically compact, factoring boundaries and connectivity. Draft proposals to be published; objections invited before finalisation.

The second day of Parliament's winter session sees the continuation of a heated debate between the NDA and Opposition over the Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills, with a vote set for 4pm today.

On Thursday, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission, as opposition termed the proposed legislations an "attack on the Indian federal structure".

A heated debate ensued between the Opposition and NDA lawmakers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that no state will be discriminated against in the delimitation of constituencies, even as the opposition claimed democracy will be finished in India if the Constitution amendment bill is passed. Modi also warned the opposition it would "pay a price for a long time" for opposing the three bills, saying that those who had opposed it in the past had suffered electorally.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha, told the House that the government is "bulldozing" delimitation "through the backdoor" in the name of women’s reservation, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the bill was driven by electoral motives, claiming it was aimed at "helping the BJP stay in power rather than delivering reform."

In a sharp attack, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government had earlier weakened democracy by exerting pressure on institutions like the Election Commission and the judiciary, and has now launched an “open attack” through the Constitution amendment bill.

Notably, the NDA lacks the numbers in Parliament to pass the women’s reservation bills with the required two-thirds majority. The NDA currently has the backing of 293 Lok Sabha members, accounting for 54% of the House, while the opposition holds 233 MPs. The rules require 360 MPs to support the bills, including the Constitution amendment bill, which comes to two-thirds of those present and voting.

Women's Reservation Act
delimitation Bill
2026 Parliament Special Session

Key Events

NDA lacks numbers for women’s quota law passage

Key takeaways from Delimitation Bill, 2026

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