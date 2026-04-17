LIVE | Parliament special session: LS debate on delimitation, women’s quota bills to continue ahead of 4pm vote

The second day of Parliament's winter session sees the continuation of a heated debate between the NDA and Opposition over the Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills, with a vote set for 4pm today.

On Thursday, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law and set up a delimitation commission, as opposition termed the proposed legislations an "attack on the Indian federal structure".

A heated debate ensued between the Opposition and NDA lawmakers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that no state will be discriminated against in the delimitation of constituencies, even as the opposition claimed democracy will be finished in India if the Constitution amendment bill is passed. Modi also warned the opposition it would "pay a price for a long time" for opposing the three bills, saying that those who had opposed it in the past had suffered electorally.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha, told the House that the government is "bulldozing" delimitation "through the backdoor" in the name of women’s reservation, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the bill was driven by electoral motives, claiming it was aimed at "helping the BJP stay in power rather than delivering reform."

In a sharp attack, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government had earlier weakened democracy by exerting pressure on institutions like the Election Commission and the judiciary, and has now launched an “open attack” through the Constitution amendment bill.

Notably, the NDA lacks the numbers in Parliament to pass the women’s reservation bills with the required two-thirds majority. The NDA currently has the backing of 293 Lok Sabha members, accounting for 54% of the House, while the opposition holds 233 MPs. The rules require 360 MPs to support the bills, including the Constitution amendment bill, which comes to two-thirds of those present and voting.