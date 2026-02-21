Atishi video row: Punjab govt refuses to furnish documents related to FIR to Delhi Assembly

"It is further intimated that the opinion of the Advocate General, Punjab was sought in the matter, who has inter-alia opined that a video clip which is cropped, selectively extracted, superimposed with additional captions or titles, and circulated independently on social media platforms without certification or authorisation of the House cannot be equated with the official record or authorised publication of the House,’’ reads the letter.

It further stated that the Advocate General has concluded that a video clip created, modified, altered with a caption added and independently circulated cannot under any circumstances be treated as the property of the House or anything said in the House.

"Registration of such an FIR is not on publication of the proceedings of the House and operates on a different plane under the watchful supervision of courts and is subject to judicial review,’’ the letter added.

The letter stated, "The privilege provided to the member of the house under Article 194(3) of the Constitution of India cannot be extended for an act whereby a video clip has been created, modified, or altered with a caption added outside the house. Article 194(3) of the Constitution of India confers functional protection to the members of the House, but there is no immunity from criminal law for the acts done outside the House. The Registration of an FIR for a cognizable offence committed outside the house and the ongoing investigation of a cognizable offence under the BNSS do not constitute a breach of privilege. ‘’