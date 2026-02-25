Left parties condemn PM Modi's visit to Israel; call it betrayal of Palestinian cause

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day trip to Israel on Wednesday, the Left parties denounced his visit. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) said that Modi's visit is a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and legitimises the "murderous" Netanyahu regime.

While the CPI termed the trip as "another act of moral bankruptcy", the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) –Liberation (CPML-Liberation) said that it was a "disgraceful act of complicity in the ongoing genocidal assault on the Palestinian people".

The CPM Polit Bureau said in a statement that the visit comes at a juncture when Israel has been waging a genocidal war in Gaza, and despite a ceasefire, there are daily violations by the country, which conducts strikes killing scores of Palestinians.

"In the occupied West Bank, there are stepped up attacks on Palestinians and a spurt in illegal settlements…The Modi visit is thus a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and legitimises the murderous Netanyahu regime. The declared intent of the visit is also to deepen strategic, military and economic ties with a Zionist expansionist regime which seeks to dominate the region with the help of the United States," the party said.

In the statement, the Left party also said that the visit is all the more inopportune because it is taking place at a time when the United States is preparing to attack Iran militarily at the instigation of Israel.

"Through this visit, the BJP government has once again laid bare its shameless commitment to the US-Israeli axis in West Asia," it read.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar said that at a time when Israel stands condemned across the world for genocide, the PM chose neither distance nor diplomacy, but an open embrace.